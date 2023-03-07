More air cargo in February at Berlin airport: 300 tonnes of aid sent to Turkey – Passenger traffic also up

More than 300 tonnes of aid supplies for earthquake victims loaded at BER

Significantly more goods passed through Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) as air cargo in February 2023 than in the same period of the previous year and the pre-pandemic year 2019. Employees handled a total of around 2,700 tonnes of air cargo last month. In February 2022, 2,400 tonnes were handled; in February 2019, the then Tegel and Schönefeld airports handled around 2,500 tonnes of air cargo. The reason for the increase in cargo is aid deliveries for earthquake victims in Turkey. Last month, Turkish Airlines transported around 300 tonnes of aid to Turkey as part of its cargo. There are also further deliveries with five cargo charters.

The number of passengers increased slightly last month: 1.4 million passengers used Berlin Brandenburg Airport in February 2023. That was 100,000 more people than in the previous month of January. BER counted just under 953,000 passengers in February of last year; there were 2.5 million passengers in February of the pre-pandemic year 2019.

A total of 11,300 aircraft took off and landed at BER in February, almost 300 more than in January 2023. There were 10,000 take-offs and landings in February last year. Around 22,000 aircraft movements were counted at BER in February 2019.