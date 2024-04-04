Japan Airlines begins nonstop service between Doha and Tokyo Haneda

Japan Airlines (JAL) has commenced its nonstop service between Doha and Tokyo, becoming the first Japanese airline to offer direct flights between the Middle East and Japan. Operated in partnership with Qatar Airways, the route provides seamless connectivity to Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America.

The inaugural flight, JL059, departed from Tokyo Haneda International Airport with a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and received a warm welcome upon arrival at Hamad International Airport in Doha.

The new route aims to meet the growing demand for travel between Doha and Asia, offering JAL’s renowned five-star service and hospitality. The daily service will operate with JAL SKY SUITE 787 aircraft, featuring fully flat seats in Business Class and award-winning Economy Class seats.

This milestone reflects the flourishing partnership between Qatar and Japan and underscores Hamad International Airport’s commitment to enhancing global travel experiences.