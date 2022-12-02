Play Airlines adds Warsaw

PLAY airlines has launched ticket sales to Warsaw, the capital of Poland. The first flight from Keflavik to Warsaw Chopin airport will be on 3 April 2023. PLAY will operate two flights a week until the end of October 2023 on Airbus A320neo.

Travellers will surely find something they enjoy in Warsaw, good restaurants, vibrant nightlife, museums, landmarks, old town streets and museums, and don´t forget shopping because they will have plenty to choose from in Warsaw.

“Warsaw will be a good addition to our route network for 2023. This is the fifth new destination we have announced in the past weeks. Before, we had announced Athens, Porto, Hamburg and Stockholm. And with the addition of 4 new Airbus A320/321neo´s to our fleet, which will sum up to 10 aircraft next year, we are going to make a big splash in the market and offer more people the opportunity to pay less for their flight tickets and spend more on their destinations, or as we say: Pay less, PLAY more,” says Birgir Jónsson, PLAY´s CEO.