LOT Polish Airlines resumes direct flights to Larnaca, Cyprus, starting October 28

LOT Polish Airlines has announced the resumption of direct flights to Larnaca, Cyprus, starting on October 28, 2024. Tickets are now available for purchase, with flights scheduled four times a week during the winter season and increasing to six times weekly in the summer.

This marks Larnaca’s return to LOT’s network after a two-year hiatus, aligning with the airline’s 2024-2028 expansion strategy. The service will be operated by Boeing 737 aircraft, with flight LO171 departing Warsaw at 10:40 and arriving in Larnaca at 15:10, and the return flight LO172 leaving Larnaca at 16:10 to land in Warsaw at 18:50.

Larnaca is a popular destination among Polish tourists, known for its warm climate, historical sites, and beautiful Mediterranean beaches. The city’s attractions include the 17th-century Turkish fort, the 9th-century Orthodox Church of St. Lazarus, the Kamares Aqueduct, and the Hala Sultan Tekke Mosque. Larnaca also serves as an excellent base for exploring other parts of Cyprus, the mythological birthplace of the goddess Aphrodite.

Micha? Fijo?, CEO of LOT Polish Airlines, expressed enthusiasm for the new route, highlighting the growing number of aircraft in LOT’s fleet that will now enable travellers to enjoy Larnaca’s offerings.