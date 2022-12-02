Lufthansa’s Airbus A380’s slowly returning to service to cover for busy Summer 2023 peak

Lufthansa is returning Airbus A380’s to service by next Summer 2023. Today, the first of 4 to double-deck Airbuses left long-term storage at Teruel Airport, Spain.
Earlier this year, Lufthansa revealed that a portion of its fleet would return to the skies to help with the busy summer peak expected in 2023.
Lufthansa's first returning A380 leaves long-term storage at Teruel Airport in Spain. Lufthansa expects 4-5 Airbus A380s to return to service by next summer.
? TarmacAerosave pic.twitter.com/TPW1KkxmHu
— Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) December 2, 2022
International aviation journalist Andreas Spaeth tweeted the following picture of an Airbus A380 in hibernation:
First #A380 of @lufthansa coming out of storage @TeruelAirport @aeropuerteruel at the end of this week. This is how it looks inside now in hibernation #avgeek pic.twitter.com/zy6oqrjGQx
— Andreas Spaeth (@SpaethFlies) November 30, 2022
The complete article can be read on Simple Flying: read more.
[…] Source link […]