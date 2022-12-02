Lufthansa’s Airbus A380’s slowly returning to service to cover for busy Summer 2023 peak

Lufthansa is returning Airbus A380’s to service by next Summer 2023. Today, the first of 4 to double-deck Airbuses left long-term storage at Teruel Airport, Spain.

Earlier this year, Lufthansa revealed that a portion of its fleet would return to the skies to help with the busy summer peak expected in 2023.

International aviation journalist Andreas Spaeth tweeted the following picture of an Airbus A380 in hibernation:

The complete article can be read on Simple Flying: read more.

