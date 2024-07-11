LOT Polish Airlines reconnects Warsaw with Lyon starting September 30

LOT Polish Airlines is set to re-establish a direct connection between Warsaw and Lyon, commencing on September 30, 2024. This route will be operated six days a week, from Monday to Friday and on Sundays. The flights will utilise Embraer 195 aircraft, with a journey time of approximately 2 hours and 20 minutes.

Flight Schedule:

Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays: Warsaw to Lyon (LO345) departs at 08:10 Lyon to Warsaw (LO346) departs at 11:20

Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays: Warsaw to Lyon (LO347) departs at 16:00 Lyon to Warsaw (LO348) departs at 19:10



Strategic Importance: The relaunch of this route addresses the growing demand for direct flights between Poland and central-eastern France. Lyon is a significant economic hub and an attractive destination for both business and tourism. It offers rich historical, cultural, and culinary experiences, as well as proximity to Alpine ski resorts.

Cultural Highlights of Lyon

Historical Sites: Old Lyon (Vieux Lyon), a UNESCO World Heritage site, featuring Renaissance townhouses, the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, and the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Fourvière.

Culinary Excellence: Renowned as a global capital of cuisine with numerous restaurants offering local specialities.

Cultural Institutions: The Museum of Fine Arts (Musée des Beaux-Arts), the Lumière Museum, and various theatres and art galleries.

Festivals: Notable events like the Festival of Lights (Fête des Lumières) in December.