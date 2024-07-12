Keflavik (KEF) Airport sees slight increase in passengers in June

KEF Airport welcomed 874,964 guests in June 2024, marking a 1.6% increase compared to the same month last year. A total of 25 airlines serviced 79 destinations, with New York, London, Copenhagen, Paris, and Boston being the most popular.

June 30th was the busiest day, with 34,590 passengers passing through the airport. The departures of Icelandic residents reached 65,000, a significant 17% rise from June 2023. Conversely, the departures of foreign passengers decreased by 9%, totalling 212,000. The majority of these departures were American citizens (38%), followed by German (7%), British (5%), Polish (4%), and Canadian (4%) nationals.