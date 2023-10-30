Norwegian and TUI sign agreement on charter flights

Norwegian has signed an agreement to continue operating charter flights for TUI during the upcoming winter and summer seasons. Norwegian will fly from Norway, Sweden, and Denmark to various European destinations on behalf of TUI.

The partnership, valid for the next winter and summer seasons, reflects a strong collaboration between the two companies. TUI considers Norwegian to be an established operator with high traveller trust, and the agreement covers a significant portion of TUI’s charter operations in the Norwegian market.

Norwegian, a leading low-cost carrier in Europe, will operate charter flights from regional and major airports in Norway and Sweden, as well as Copenhagen in Denmark.