Norwegian and Widerøe see strong passenger growth in February

Norwegian and Widerøe carried a combined 1,582,547 passengers in February 2025, with Norwegian transporting 1,294,243 and Widerøe 288,304. Norwegian’s available seat kilometers (ASK) increased by 14% compared to last year, while Widerøe maintained stable capacity. Norwegian’s load factor was 84.8%, while Widerøe’s improved to 70.1%.

Both airlines showed strong operational performance despite winter challenges. Norwegian’s punctuality rate was 84.7%, and Widerøe’s was 82.6%, with regularity at 99.5% and 96.0%, respectively. “It is encouraging that we maintained a solid load factor while significantly increasing capacity. Both Norwegian and Widerøe have improved punctuality, which is essential for our customers,” said Geir Karlsen, CEO of Norwegian.

As demand rises for Easter and summer travel, Norwegian and Widerøe are ramping up operations. Norwegian has already received three new Boeing aircraft this year. “The Easter holiday period is in high demand, and those looking to travel should book now,” Karlsen added. With growing demand and improved performance, both airlines are set for a strong 2025.