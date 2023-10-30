British Airways resumes flights to Riga, Latvia, after a 15-year interruption

British Airways has resumed flights to Latvia after a 15-year hiatus, with its first flight from London Heathrow to Riga International Airport. The service will run three times a week this winter, departing on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. The flights are operated by Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft, with return fares starting at 85 EUR or 73 GBP.

British Airways’ Director of Network and Alliances, Neil Chernoff, expressed excitement about strengthening connections to the Baltics. Riga Airport’s Director of Aviation Services, Liene Freivalde, welcomed the return of British Airways and highlighted the positive impact on the airport’s network.

British Airways aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 through its sustainability program, BA Better World.

The airline had previously operated flights to Riga from 1997 to 2007.