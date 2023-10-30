New flight connection with Uzbekistan Airways: from Munich to the Silk Road

Munich Airport welcomes a new flight connection: from now on, Uzbekistan Airways will be offering two weekly nonstop flights from Munich to the Uzbek capital Tashkent. Every Friday and Sunday, flights from Tashkent arrive in Munich at 09:20 and return to Uzbekistan at 10:45. The flights are operated by a modern Airbus A320neo.

The new service is likely to be of interest to both business travellers and tourists: the country is most famous for its mosques and mausoleums along the Silk Road. Its colourful cities, such as Samarkand and Bukhara, are also attractive.

In addition, Uzbekistan Airways offers a regional network with connecting flights that allow passengers to discover other destinations along the ancient Silk Road.