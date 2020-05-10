[Video] Heated discussion over social distancing measures onboard a Middle East Airlines flight

During boarding, passengers on a Middle East Airlines (MEA) Airbus A330 (registered OD-MED) operating Saturday’s flight ME204 between London Heathrow, United Kingdom, and Beirut, Lebanon, started arguing with the crew members and ground staff after “no social distancing measures were in place“.

Understandably, the coronavirus pandemic makes a lot of people worried about their health, the fact that the cabin members wear a fully closed hazmat suit might also add up to the anxiety of some of these passengers.

Last week, the trade association of the world’s airlines IATA supported the wearing of face coverings for passengers and masks for the crew while onboard aircraft but that it doesn’t support mandating social distancing measures that would leave ‘middle seats’ empty.

مسافر على متن الرحلة رقم #ME204 #طيران_الشرق_الأوسط يشتكي الطاقم الأرضي وطاقم الضيافة على عدم تنظيم المقاعد وتوزيع المسافرين في تطبيق إجراءات المسافة الآمنة حسب اللوائح الجديدة المتبعة في رحلات الطيران للحد من إنتشار #فيروس_كورونا pic.twitter.com/SlJpUfNWcn — عبدالعزيز التميمي (@azaltamimimo) May 9, 2020