SWISS to fly the ‘new technology’ Airbus A350-900 from 2025

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) is taking a further major step forward in the modernisation of its long-haul aircraft fleet. From 2025 onwards, Switzerland’s biggest airline will gradually take delivery of five new advanced, highly economical and low-emission Airbus A350-900 twinjets, which will replace the airline’s four remaining four-engined Airbus A340-300s in the longer term. The five aircraft concerned are part of a total order of twenty-five A350-900s which was placed by the Lufthansa Group in 2019. In doing so, SWISS is further underlining its endeavours to make its flight operations more sustainable, while also raising its customers’ air travel experience to new levels in all seating classes.

“We are very pleased to have achieved our turnaround after the coronavirus crisis and be back on a sound financial track,” says SWISS Chief Executive Officer Dieter Vranckx. “As a result of this, we are now in a position to invest again in the future of our company, in our people and in the quality that we offer our travelling guests. With this planned substantial modernization of our long-haul aircraft fleet, we are setting a vital course to sustainably maintain our competitive edge over the longer term.”

An advanced, low-emission and economical latest-generation aircraft

The two-engined Airbus A350-900 is one of the most advanced and economical long-haul aircraft in airline service today. It produces some 25 per cent fewer carbon dioxide emissions than its predecessor, and is more than twice as quiet, too. The A350-900 also consumes as little as 2.5 litres of kerosene per 100 passenger-kilometres. In its SWISS configuration, the twinjet will be equipped with an innovative and state-of-the-art cabin interior in all seating classes. It also offers a particularly large cargo capacity which will further support SWISS’s Swiss WorldCargo business.

“Our decision to acquire the Airbus A350-900 is a clear commitment to further enhancing the sustainability of our flight operations,” CEO Vranckx continues. “Our new long-haul twinjet will play a substantial part in achieving our ambitious climate goals. And in adding this latest-generation aircraft to our fleet, with all the additional inflight comfort it will provide for our guests, we are also further confirming our position as a premium air carrier.”