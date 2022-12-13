Condor Airbus A330neo hits building in test phase before delivery

By
André Orban
-
0
102

In the test phase before delivery, the first Condor Airbus A330neo plane was damaged during towing at Toulouse-Blagnac

The new A330neo (MSN 1966) from the German leisure airline Condor has been standing out in the Toulouse sky thanks to its green-striped livery.

Currently in the test phase, the aircraft experienced a small incident this Monday at the end of the day. During a tow, it hit a building with one winglet, without causing any injuries.

The manufacturer said that analyses of the damage would take place in coordination with the airline. This aircraft is the first of an order of 18 A330-900neo long-haul aircraft for Condor. The delivery will have to be postponed until January 2023.

