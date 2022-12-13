Condor Airbus A330neo hits building in test phase before delivery

In the test phase before delivery, the first Condor Airbus A330neo plane was damaged during towing at Toulouse-Blagnac

The new A330neo (MSN 1966) from the German leisure airline Condor has been standing out in the Toulouse sky thanks to its green-striped livery.

Currently in the test phase, the aircraft experienced a small incident this Monday at the end of the day. During a tow, it hit a building with one winglet, without causing any injuries.

Oops… the first #Airbus #A330Neo for Condor hit a building during a tow, a fuel leak was declared and the firefighters intervened to prevent a fire… ?? #AvGeek pic.twitter.com/UAS6Ok7veh — Aviation Toulouse (@Frenchpainter) December 12, 2022

The manufacturer said that analyses of the damage would take place in coordination with the airline. This aircraft is the first of an order of 18 A330-900neo long-haul aircraft for Condor. The delivery will have to be postponed until January 2023.