Wizz Air resume flights to Kutaisi (Georgia) in June 2023, including from Brussels South Charleroi

15 WIZZ destinations from Brussels South Charleroi Airport

Wizz Air plans to further expand its base in Kutaisi. The low-cost airline will base a third aircraft there. With the addition of the new Airbus A321neo, Wizz Air will again fly twice a week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays, between Brussels-Charleroi and the Georgian city from 3 June 2023

At the beginning of June 2023, the low-cost airline will also operate flights from Kutaisi to Frankfurt-Hahn and Hamburg in Germany, Poznan in Poland and the Spanish capital Madrid. With a flight portfolio of 28 destinations, Wizz Air at David de Bouwer Kutaisi International Airport is by far the most important airline flying to and from this airport in the western part of Georgia.

Kutaisi is the second most important city in Georgia after Tblisi. Pretty tree-lined avenues lined with 19th-century houses stretch down to the banks of the River Rioni. The attractive parks make Kutaisi a pleasant city to stroll around. Tradition and contemporary art meet everywhere in the capital of Imereti. There are plenty of interesting natural, historical and architectural sights that you can easily discover on a day trip.

With this new route, Wizz Air offers 15 destinations from Brussels South Charleroi Airport.

Tickets for the new Charleroi-Kutaisi route are already available on wizzair.com or the WIZZ mobile app from EUR 44.99*.