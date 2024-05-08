Eurowings celebrates record employment with over 5,000 employees

Eurowings, Europe’s value airline, has achieved a significant milestone with over 5,000 employees across Europe. The 5,000th employee, Czech cabin crew member George Aswad, highlights the airline’s international growth strategy as part of a diverse team from over 60 nations.

Eurowings, which began its journey three decades ago with ATR72 propeller aircraft, now operates a fleet of modern Airbus aircraft, serving over 150 destinations and carrying more than 20 million passengers annually.

Managing Director HR and Finance Kai Duve emphasises the importance of the milestone, expressing gratitude for the trust placed by employees. With vacancies available in both flying and ground staff roles, Eurowings continues its expansion, offering attractive career opportunities.

Additionally, the airline updates its uniform policy to promote diversity and tolerance, reflecting its commitment to a modern and inclusive working environment. The updated policy allows visible tattoos (with the exception of tattoos on the neck, face and hands) and up to three piercings per ear (none on the face). Unisex rules for hairstyles, make-up and jewellery have also been introduced