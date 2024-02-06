Spafax and Lufthansa Group extend partnership to elevate passenger in-flight entertainment experience

Spafax, a global leader in in-flight entertainment, has announced an extension of its strategic partnership with Lufthansa Group until 2028. This collaboration aims to revolutionise the passenger journey by enhancing technical integration, branding, and entertainment experiences for five airlines within the Lufthansa Group (i.e. without Brussels Airlines).

The renewed contract includes the integration of next-generation entertainment solutions, streamlined content delivery from the cloud, and third-party advertising sales responsibilities to optimise revenue and improve the passenger experience. The tailored solutions will amplify each airline’s brand identity while ensuring group efficiencies.

The partnership signifies a shared commitment to media excellence throughout the customer journey, promising an innovative and immersive IFEC (in-flight entertainment and connectivity) experience for passengers.

The airlines of the Lufthansa Group included in the agreement are Lufthansa, Discover Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Edelweiss Air.