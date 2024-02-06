Qatar Airways expands Summer schedule to Uzbekistan with new Tashkent route

Qatar Airways announces the addition of Tashkent, Uzbekistan, to its summer schedule with four weekly flights starting from June 2, 2024. The capital of Uzbekistan becomes the second Central Asian destination (after Almaty, Kazakhstan) served by the airline, offering passengers seamless global connectivity through Hamad International Airport in Doha.

Mr Thierry Antinori, Chief Commercial Officer, emphasises the commitment to growing the network and providing travellers from Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas the opportunity to explore Uzbekistan and the Central Asian region. The expansion strengthens cultural and economic ties, showcasing Qatar Airways’ dedication to offering seamless direct connections.

Qatar Airways Privilege Club members can collect Avios on flights, enjoying greater savings and various benefits. The new route contributes to Qatar Airways’ continuous efforts to expand its global network, connecting passengers to over 170 destinations worldwide.

Doha to Tashkent flight QR377 departs at 19:50 and arrives at 01:20+1 on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday

Tashkent to Doha flight QR378 departs at 03:20 and arrives at 05:20 on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday