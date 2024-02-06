Strike of Lufthansa ground staff on Wednesday: consequences for Brussels flights

Lufthansa predicts that 80 to 90 percent of its flights will be cancelled on Wednesday due to a ground staff strike called by the ver.di union. This strike has consequences on flights from/to Brussels.

Brussels Airport schedules show that four Lufthansa flights to Munich and two flights to Frankfurt are cancelled. The current situation can be summarised as follows:

To Frankfurt:

06:45 SN2607 OK

09:30 LH1007 OK

11:25 LH1009 Cancelled

13:15 LH1011 OK

14:40 LH1013 Cancelled

18:05 LH1017 OK

19:15 SN2617 OK

To Munich

06:45 SN2641 OK

09:10 LH2283 Cancelled

12:30 LH2287 Cancelled

14:00 SN2645 OK

16:45 LH2289 Cancelled

19:10 SN2647 OK

19:55 LH2293 Cancelled

Flights from Brussels to other German destinations are unaffected