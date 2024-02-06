Strike of Lufthansa ground staff on Wednesday: consequences for Brussels flights

Lufthansa predicts that 80 to 90 percent of its flights will be cancelled on Wednesday due to a ground staff strike called by the ver.di union. This strike has consequences on flights from/to Brussels.
Brussels Airport schedules show that four Lufthansa flights to Munich and two flights to Frankfurt are cancelled. The current situation can be summarised as follows:
To Frankfurt:
06:45 SN2607 OK
09:30 LH1007 OK
11:25 LH1009 Cancelled
13:15 LH1011 OK
14:40 LH1013 Cancelled
18:05 LH1017 OK
19:15 SN2617 OK
To Munich
06:45 SN2641 OK
09:10 LH2283 Cancelled
12:30 LH2287 Cancelled
14:00 SN2645 OK
16:45 LH2289 Cancelled
19:10 SN2647 OK
19:55 LH2293 Cancelled
Flights from Brussels to other German destinations are unaffected