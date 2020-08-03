More Lufthansa destinations available from Munich throughout all of Europe

In the late summer season, Lufthansa will take off from Munich to five further European destinations. Beginning 7 September, the airline will be returning to Marseille, Gothenburg, Kiev and Sibiu/Romania, and from 5 October to Graz.

Already, Lufthansa has significantly expanded its European services during the Bavarian summer holidays and added the Greek island of Rhodes to its flight schedule. In addition, the cities of Birmingham, Izmir, Tbilisi/Georgia and Cluj and Timisoara in Romania are again available non-stop from Munich. Furthermore, Luxembourg Airport will be operating flights once again from 1 September. Therefore, by the end of October, Lufthansa’s Munich timetable will again include 86 destinations in Germany and Europe and 13 long-haul destinations.

Passenger safety is Lufthansa’s top priority, especially with regards to maximum hygiene on the ground and on board. The lufthansa.com website provides information on all hygiene measures that the airline has instituted, the adapted in-flight service, the current flight schedule and the flexible options for travel arrangements.