Successful test flight of Belgian Air Force first Airbus A400M

The Airbus A400M Atlas with production number MSN106 successfully performed its very first test flight on Thursday 30 July in the late afternoon. The flight took place from the premises of the Airbus Final Assembly Line in Seville, Spain.

During that flight, an Airbus Industry test crew successfully performed the full Production aircraft test manual. The MSN106 is the very first Airbus A400M of the Belgian Air Component and now wears tail number CT-02. (Tail number CT-01 has been given to the A400M of Luxembourg, also part of the 15 Wing Air Transport).

Soon a delegation of the Belgian Air Component will start the delivery process of the aircraft. Once the last phase has been successfully completed, the aircraft can take off for its flight to its new home base: the 15 Wing Air Transport in Melsbroek.