[Formula E-Prix] Conquering the concrete at Berlin’s Tempelhof Airport

Starting next weekend, the Formula E racing world will visit Berlin. To be more precise, its former Berlin Tempelhof airport. Where aircraft engines used to roar, only the whir and purr of the electrically operated racing cars will be heard.

Already 12 years ago, the airport closed for air traffic. Before that, aircraft taxied on the light tarmac and parked underneath the roof of the monumental main building, located in the hearth of the city.

In August 2009, Berlin city officials announced that Tempelhof would be opened in May 2010 as a city park.

With six races over nine days, the 24 Formula E drivers will face three challenging circuits on the giant apron section of Tempelhof airport. Drivers can expect a challenge with the high-grip concrete taking its toll on energy levels and race strategies.

After a calculated race in the German capital last season, Lucas di Grassi clinched a hard-earned victory, securing a home win for Audi in the process.