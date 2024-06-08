Lufthansa launches nonstop flights from Raleigh-Durham to Frankfurt

Key Highlights:

  • New Route: First-ever non-stop service from Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) to Frankfurt, Germany.
  • Inaugural Service: Marks Lufthansa’s initial service from its Frankfurt hub to North Carolina.
  • Frequency: Operates five times a week on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
  • Aircraft: Airbus A330-300 with 255 seats in three classes: Business, Premium Economy, and Economy.
  • Flight Times:
    • From Frankfurt to RDU: Flight LH408 departs at 10:20, arrives at 13:50.
    • From RDU to Frankfurt: Flight LH409 departs at 15:40, arrives at 06:05 the following day.

Expanded Connectivity:

  • Network Access: Provides Carolinians with direct access to Lufthansa Group’s extensive network, including over 300 destinations worldwide.
  • Connections: Seamless links to business hubs and high-demand destinations such as the Middle East and India.

Economic and Cultural Impact:

  • Economic Boost: Enhances business and leisure travel options, supporting economic ties between North Carolina and Europe.
  • Cultural Exchange: Facilitates greater cultural exchange and tourism, enriching the experience for travelers from both regions.

Statements:

  • Dirk Janzen, Lufthansa Group:This new route will provide travellers throughout North Carolina with seamless access to Lufthansa Group’s worldwide network, opening up a world of possibilities for business and leisure travel.”
  • Michael Landguth, RDU Airport Authority:The launch of service to Frankfurt was 10 years in the making, and we are thrilled to welcome Lufthansa as RDU’s newest international airline partner.

Lufthansa’s US Expansion:

  • New Gateways: Raleigh-Durham becomes the 26th gateway in the US.
  • Increased Connectivity: Lufthansa operates approximately 400 weekly flights to the United States, including new routes from Seattle to Munich and Minneapolis-Saint Paul to Frankfurt, as well as increased capacity from Munich to Washington D.C.

