Lufthansa launches nonstop flights from Raleigh-Durham to Frankfurt

Key Highlights:
- New Route: First-ever non-stop service from Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) to Frankfurt, Germany.
- Inaugural Service: Marks Lufthansa’s initial service from its Frankfurt hub to North Carolina.
- Frequency: Operates five times a week on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
- Aircraft: Airbus A330-300 with 255 seats in three classes: Business, Premium Economy, and Economy.
- Flight Times:
- From Frankfurt to RDU: Flight LH408 departs at 10:20, arrives at 13:50.
- From RDU to Frankfurt: Flight LH409 departs at 15:40, arrives at 06:05 the following day.
Expanded Connectivity:
- Network Access: Provides Carolinians with direct access to Lufthansa Group’s extensive network, including over 300 destinations worldwide.
- Connections: Seamless links to business hubs and high-demand destinations such as the Middle East and India.
Economic and Cultural Impact:
- Economic Boost: Enhances business and leisure travel options, supporting economic ties between North Carolina and Europe.
- Cultural Exchange: Facilitates greater cultural exchange and tourism, enriching the experience for travelers from both regions.
Statements:
- Dirk Janzen, Lufthansa Group: “This new route will provide travellers throughout North Carolina with seamless access to Lufthansa Group’s worldwide network, opening up a world of possibilities for business and leisure travel.”
- Michael Landguth, RDU Airport Authority: “The launch of service to Frankfurt was 10 years in the making, and we are thrilled to welcome Lufthansa as RDU’s newest international airline partner.“
Lufthansa’s US Expansion:
- New Gateways: Raleigh-Durham becomes the 26th gateway in the US.
- Increased Connectivity: Lufthansa operates approximately 400 weekly flights to the United States, including new routes from Seattle to Munich and Minneapolis-Saint Paul to Frankfurt, as well as increased capacity from Munich to Washington D.C.