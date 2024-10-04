Qantas launches non-stop repatriation flights for Australians from Lebanon

Qantas will operate two non-stop assisted departure flights from Cyprus to Sydney to help Australians in Lebanon return home. The flights, organised by the Australian Government, will be free for passengers and are scheduled to depart from Larnaca, Cyprus, on Monday and Wednesday.

A Boeing 787 Dreamliner will be used, with each flight carrying up to 440 passengers. Qantas is coordinating crew volunteer efforts, with high interest expected, as seen during earlier repatriation efforts from Tel Aviv.

The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) is managing registrations for Australians seeking to return and urges those in Lebanon to register via their Crisis Portal. The airline is working on securing the necessary flight approvals and minimising disruptions to its international network.