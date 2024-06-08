British Airways partners with Uber Boat by Thames Clippers for scenic commutes to London City Airport

British Airways, in collaboration with Uber Boat by Thames Clippers, is offering travellers an elegant and scenic option to reach London City Airport via the River Thames. This partnership provides passengers with a 25% discount on boat tickets and a complimentary drink onboard.

Travel Highlights:

Discount: British Airways passengers can enjoy 25% off Uber Boat by Thames Clippers tickets.

Service Details:

Experience:

Views: Passengers can enjoy iconic landmarks such as Big Ben, The London Eye, The Shard, and The Cutty Sark.

Statements:

Tom Stoddart, CEO of BA Cityflyer: “This collaboration extends the London experience beyond the airport, offering travellers a unique and convenient way to reach London City Airport.“

Additional Information:

Booking: Travelers can book discounted tickets via www.ba.com/londoncity.

Uber Boat by Thames Clippers continues to innovate in the river marine sector, with a focus on sustainability and the development of hybrid and hydrogen-powered vessels. This service enhancement aligns with their commitment to providing efficient, eco-friendly travel options within London.