Oktoberfest 2024: Lufthansa traditional Bavarian garment crew takes off from Munich

Lufthansa is celebrating Oktoberfest 2024 in style with its traditional “Trachten” costume crew and festive offerings both in-flight and at the Munich hub. Flight attendants in traditional Bavarian dirndls and suits will serve passengers on select routes during the Oktoberfest season.

The special long-haul flights in September include routes from Munich to Osaka and Johannesburg, while on European and domestic routes, passengers will also see Lufthansa ground staff in traditional attire at Munich Terminal 2.

Sustainability Focus: The costumes, designed by Munich-based Angermaier, are certified sustainable under “STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX.”

Oktoberfest Treats: In the festively decorated lounges of Terminal 2, Bavarian delicacies such as roast pork, potato soup, and steamed dumplings will be available, alongside specialty Oktoberfest beers and “After Wiesn” drinks like the fresh “Ingwer Shot.”

In-flight Experience: Lufthansa is offering Oktoberfest specialties onboard its flights, including roast chicken, mushroom ragout, and Nuremberg bratwurst. Premium Economy and Economy passengers will enjoy Bavarian cabbage and mashed potatoes, while Bavarian cream with raspberries will be available in all classes.

Drinks and Souvenirs: A limited edition “Avionic Wiesn Edition” cocktail will be served on European routes, offering a taste of juicy peach and fresh citrus with meadow herb hints. Passengers on long-haul flights will also receive heart-shaped Oktoberfest souvenir bags, perfect for an authentic experience both onboard and at the festival.