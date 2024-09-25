Jet2 flight makes emergency landing after passenger dies on board

Jet2 flight LS3214 from Burgas, Bulgaria, to Liverpool (Boeing 737-800 registered G-JZHR) was diverted to Cologne/Bonn, Germany, after a male passenger suffered a fatal cardiac arrest mid-flight.

The emergency occurred about two hours into the journey on September 16, 2024, aboard a Boeing 737-800. Despite the efforts of the crew and two medically trained passengers, the man did not survive.

The flight landed in Cologne around 14:30 for the emergency, before continuing to Liverpool later that evening. Jet2 expressed condolences to the passenger’s family and friends in a statement.