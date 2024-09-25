Home Airports Burgas Airport (BOJ) Jet2 flight makes emergency landing after passenger dies on board

Jet2 flight makes emergency landing after passenger dies on board

André Orban
Jet2 flight LS3214 from Burgas, Bulgaria, to Liverpool (Boeing 737-800 registered G-JZHR) was diverted to Cologne/Bonn, Germany, after a male passenger suffered a fatal cardiac arrest mid-flight.

The emergency occurred about two hours into the journey on September 16, 2024, aboard a Boeing 737-800. Despite the efforts of the crew and two medically trained passengers, the man did not survive.

The flight landed in Cologne around 14:30 for the emergency, before continuing to Liverpool later that evening. Jet2 expressed condolences to the passenger’s family and friends in a statement.

