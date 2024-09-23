Home Airports Bangkok Airport (BKK) Condor resumes flights to Thailand with brand-new Airbus A330neo aircraft

Condor resumes flights to Thailand with brand-new Airbus A330neo aircraft

By
André Orban
-
0
25
Condor A330neo in “Sea” colours © Condor

Condor has restarted its flights to Thailand, with services to Phuket and Bangkok taking off from Frankfurt last weekend.

The airline’s new Airbus A330neo aircraft, featuring enhanced passenger comfort, spacious cabins, and state-of-the-art entertainment, will operate four weekly flights to Phuket and five to Bangkok.

The A330neo is equipped with efficient Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, enabling the use of sustainable aviation fuels.

Condor also resumed flights to other popular long-haul winter destinations, including Cape Town, the Maldives, and the Seychelles.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2001-2021 - Aviation24.be - FKA Luchtzak.be