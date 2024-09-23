Condor resumes flights to Thailand with brand-new Airbus A330neo aircraft

Condor has restarted its flights to Thailand, with services to Phuket and Bangkok taking off from Frankfurt last weekend.

The airline’s new Airbus A330neo aircraft, featuring enhanced passenger comfort, spacious cabins, and state-of-the-art entertainment, will operate four weekly flights to Phuket and five to Bangkok.

The A330neo is equipped with efficient Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, enabling the use of sustainable aviation fuels.

Condor also resumed flights to other popular long-haul winter destinations, including Cape Town, the Maldives, and the Seychelles.