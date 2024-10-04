Jet2 flight to Tenerife faces turbulence: passenger fight and windshear lead to emergency landing in Gran Canaria

Jet2 flight LS1663 from London Stansted to Tenerife South (Boeing737-800 registered G-JZHD) experienced significant disruptions due to a “highly conflictive” passenger. The unruly passenger caused disturbances and a fight, forcing the crew to cut the route short, coordinating with air traffic controllers to divert the flight.

The plane attempted to land twice, but dangerous windshear conditions—sudden and severe changes in wind speed or direction—prevented a safe landing.

Windshear, one of aviation’s most hazardous weather phenomena, poses severe risks, especially during takeoff and landing. After multiple failed attempts, the flight was diverted to Gran Canaria, where the passenger was arrested.

Windshear detection systems on planes help avoid these dangerous zones, but the situation remained tense as the crew worked to maintain control. Despite the challenges, the situation was resolved safely.