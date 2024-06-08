Borussia Dortmund and Eurowings extend partnership, introduce new ‘Team Airbus 2.0’

Key Highlights:

Extended Partnership: Borussia Dortmund (BVB) and Eurowings extend their collaboration for another two years, continuing a partnership that began in 2016.

Borussia Dortmund (BVB) and Eurowings extend their collaboration for another two years, continuing a partnership that began in 2016. New Team Airbus: A newly designed Airbus A320 in Borussia Dortmund’s colors will join the Eurowings fleet at the start of 2025.

A newly designed Airbus A320 in Borussia Dortmund’s colors will join the Eurowings fleet at the start of 2025. Purpose: The aircraft will transport the BVB team to away matches in the UEFA Champions League and the Bundesliga.

Historical Context:

The first team Airbus, introduced in July 2016, gained significant attention, becoming a popular and highly photographed aircraft across Europe.

After a livery change at the end of 2022, the original team Airbus was repurposed, but Eurowings continued its support with a fan airbus, an A320 with special black and yellow livery celebrating BVB’s history.

Statements:

Jens Bischof, CEO of Eurowings: “BVB and Eurowings – it’s a perfect match. We share the ambition to be among the best in our field throughout Europe. Both partners are among the most emotional and popular brands in their industries.”

“BVB and Eurowings – it’s a perfect match. We share the ambition to be among the best in our field throughout Europe. Both partners are among the most emotional and popular brands in their industries.” Carsten Cramer, Managing Director of BVB: “We are delighted to have extended our long-standing partnership. The ‘team airbus 2.0’ will be a popular photo motif for fans across Europe, just like its predecessor.”

Partnership Details:

The new Airbus A320 will be decked out in Borussia Dortmund’s club colors and will be operational starting next season.

Eurowings will also continue as a training and warm-up wear partner for BVB’s women’s teams, a partnership in place since 2022.

Additional Information:

Fan Engagement: The previous fan airbus design involved BVB fans, who selected favorite moments and personalities from the club’s history to be featured on the aircraft.

The previous fan airbus design involved BVB fans, who selected favorite moments and personalities from the club’s history to be featured on the aircraft. Emotional Connection: The partnership aims to inspire and support Borussia Dortmund’s success, leveraging the emotional connection both brands have with their audiences.

This renewed partnership underscores the deep ties between Borussia Dortmund and Eurowings, highlighting their shared roots in Dortmund and mutual ambition to excel in their respective fields. The new team Airbus will not only serve practical travel needs but will also continue to be a symbol of the strong relationship between the club and the airline.