Pilot’s pizza party lifts spirits during 7-hour emergency layover

On September 13, United Airlines flight UA2480 from San Francisco to Houston (Boeing 737 MAX 9 registered N37516) made an emergency landing in Albuquerque due to a medical issue on board, causing a 7-hour layover.

Passengers, including Tanya Stamos, noted that after the emergency, the crew had exceeded their allowable shift hours, causing further delays.

As the airport’s restaurants began closing, the pilot, wanting to support the passengers, ordered 30 pizzas from a local shop. The pilot personally organised and distributed the pizzas by seat assignments, ensuring all 153 passengers were fed.

Tanya Stamos praised the act, sharing that it turned a frustrating situation into a positive experience.

Source: NBC, Today.com