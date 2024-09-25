Lufthansa Airbus A320 suffers engine failure on take-off Frankfurt Airport

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
0

On 27 August, a Lufthansa Airbus A320 (registered D-AIZX) operated domestic flight LH200 from Frankfurt to Berlin, Germany. During take-off, however, the aircraft experienced engine number 2 problems. The aircraft safely returned to Frankfurt. The incident was recorded and published on social media.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.