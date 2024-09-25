Lufthansa Airbus A320 suffers engine failure on take-off Frankfurt Airport

On 27 August, a Lufthansa Airbus A320 (registered D-AIZX) operated domestic flight LH200 from Frankfurt to Berlin, Germany. During take-off, however, the aircraft experienced engine number 2 problems. The aircraft safely returned to Frankfurt. The incident was recorded and published on social media.

Amazing video captures moment Lufthansa A320-200 has an engine failure just before takeoff from Frankfurt Airport. The incident on the 27th August occurred due to a bird strike prompting the crew to return to the airport moments later. ? Sullyandplane pic.twitter.com/aB6uDqF3Ch — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) September 20, 2024

AUG 27: Lufthansa Airbus A320 (D-AIZX, built 2013) experienced engine problems during take-off on runway 07C at Fankfurt-INtl AP(EDDF), Germany. Flight #LH200 to Berlin safely returned to land about 13 min later.

?: sullyandplane pic.twitter.com/2xna7hZaeV — JACDECNews (@JacdecNews) September 20, 2024