Emirates bans beepers and walkie-talkies due to fear of explosions

Passengers flying with Emirates, the largest airline in the Middle East, are no longer allowed to bring beepers or walkie-talkies when traveling to or from Dubai. This decision follows recent incidents in Lebanon, where thousands of beepers and walkie-talkies owned by Hezbollah members exploded.

If a passenger brings a beeper or walkie-talkie in their carry-on or checked luggage, Dubai police will confiscate the device, according to Emirates.

In addition, the airline has announced the extension of its flight suspensions to and from Lebanon until October 15, due to increased Israeli attacks in the region over recent weeks. Emirates has also suspended flights to Iraq and Iran until next Tuesday but will resume flights to Jordan starting Sunday.

Dutch airline KLM has stated that it will not implement a similar measure. “The safety of our passengers and crew is our top priority. We continue to monitor the situation and will take additional measures if necessary, in close consultation with the authorities,” a spokesperson said.