Hard landing grounds Sunclass Airlines Airbus A321 at Skiathos Airport, Greece

On 15 September, a Sunclass Airlines Airbus A321 (registered OY-TCG) suffered a hard landing during landing on runway 19 at the Greek airport of Skiathos. The aircraft operated flight DK1614 from Stockholm Arlanda, Sweden.

Based on Flightradar24.com-data, the aircraft is still grounded at moment of writing. Info that Avherald.com received from two independent sources revealed that the aircraft requires a new landing gear. A ferry flight to Copenhagen, Denmark is being prepared where the landing gear will be replaced.

The incident appeared on social media platform YouTube (from minute 17)