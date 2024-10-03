Home Airports Copenhagen Airport (CPH) Hard landing grounds Sunclass Airlines Airbus A321 at Skiathos Airport, Greece

Hard landing grounds Sunclass Airlines Airbus A321 at Skiathos Airport, Greece

Bart Noëth
On 15 September, a Sunclass Airlines Airbus A321 (registered OY-TCG) suffered a hard landing during landing on runway 19 at the Greek airport of Skiathos. The aircraft operated flight DK1614 from Stockholm Arlanda, Sweden. 

Based on Flightradar24.com-data, the aircraft is still grounded at moment of writing. Info that Avherald.com received from two independent sources revealed that the aircraft requires a new landing gear. A ferry flight to Copenhagen, Denmark is being prepared where the landing gear will be replaced.

The incident appeared on social media platform YouTube (from minute 17)

