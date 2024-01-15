Lufthansa Group intends to hire around 13,000 new people in 2024, the same number as in 2023 – 380 of them for Brussels Airlines

In 2024, the Lufthansa Group plans to hire approximately 13,000 new employees across various professions, with a particular focus on recruiting for cockpit and cabin positions, IT roles, and technicians.

The recruitment drive aims to bring in more than 3,500 cabin crew, around 1,000 cockpit staff, approximately 2,000 technicians, 800 trainees, and about 900 IT experts. The initiative reflects the company’s commitment to attracting new talent and being an appealing employer in the aviation industry.

In 2023, Lufthansa successfully hired over 13,000 new employees, and currently, the group employs over 95,000 people in more than 90 countries.

Job vacancies and career opportunities can be explored on the company’s career website at www.lufthansagroup.careers.

Brussels Airlines

Specifically for Brussels Airlines, the airline plans to recruit at least 380 people in 2024. That means more than one new employee, every day of the year.

Most of the new colleagues will be cabin crew members (180 new employees). The recruitment campaign has already ended there, the cabin crew members will start their training in the coming weeks.

The departments where there are still the most open vacancies are Maintenance & Engineering, where Brussels Airlines is still looking for more than 60 new colleagues, for example, cabin maintenance technicians. Also, more than 50 new colleagues will be hired at Ground Operations, for example as passenger service agents, the employees at the airport.