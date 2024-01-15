Embraer has delivered the 1600th Ipanema agricultural aeroplane mid increasing sales

Embraer’s Agricultural Aviation Division celebrated the delivery of its 1600th Ipanema agricultural aeroplane, marking a significant milestone.

In 2023, the company delivered 65 Ipanema aircraft, reflecting an 18% increase compared to the previous year. This growth trend is expected to continue in 2024, with plans to produce 70 planes. The success is attributed to the positive impact of agribusiness on Brazil’s GDP, with the Ipanema contributing to high productivity, efficiency, and sustainability in the sector.

The Ipanema, a leader in the Brazilian aerial applications market, is known for innovations that enhance robustness while maintaining low operating costs and carbon emissions. Notably, it is the only agricultural aeroplane certified and produced to run on ethanol, a renewable energy source that increases engine power.