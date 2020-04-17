Lufthansa Group extends repatriation flight schedule until 17 May

Due to the continuing national and international travel restrictions, the Lufthansa Group’s return flight schedule will initially be extended until 17 May and then reduced further.

Originally, the already greatly reduced flight schedule was valid until 3 May. As of today, the additional cancellations for the period between 4 May and 17 May will be implemented successively and passengers will be informed of the changes.

Lufthansa is thus offering an important minimum level of air traffic connections and making a contribution to the provision of basic services.

In view of the low demand, a further reduction of the flight schedule to only 15 weekly long-haul connections is inevitable: three times a week each from Frankfurt to Newark and Chicago (both USA), Sao Paulo (Brazil), Bangkok (Thailand) and Tokyo (Japan). The three weekly connections to Montreal (Canada) will be cancelled. In addition, Lufthansa will offer up to 36 daily connections from its Frankfurt hub to the most important cities in Germany and Europe. From Munich, only six daily connections to domestic German cities will be offered from 4 May onwards.

SWISS, too, will continue to offer three weekly long-haul flights a week to Newark (USA) from Zurich and Geneva, in addition to a substantially reduced timetable for short- and medium-haul flights focusing on selected European cities.

Eurowings will continue to provide basic services at the airports of Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart and Cologne with a skeleton programme, offering domestic German flights and connections to selected European destinations.

Passengers whose flights have been cancelled or who were unable to take their flight can keep their ticket and make a rebooking for a new travel date – by 30 April 2021 at the latest – by 31 August 2020 and, if necessary, a new destination. If you start your journey before 31 December 2020, you will receive an additional reduction of 50 EUR for the rebooking. This can be obtained in the form of a flight voucher online via the airlines’ websites.

16-APR-2020 News Release