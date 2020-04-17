Fire safety and evacuation exercise at Berlin Brandenburg Airport postponed until summer – No effect on commissioning

In light of the regulations on hygiene and gatherings in connection with the global corona pandemic, a fire safety and evacuation exercise, which was scheduled to take place on 29 April in Terminal T1 and the BER railway station, has been postponed yesterday until this summer. This was agreed by the FBB and all partners involved from the Federal Railway Authority, DB AG and the Building Regulation Authorities. Postponing until summer has no effect on the approval to start using Terminal T1.

The airport company has informed the voluntary testers by email. As soon as the new date has been scheduled, free places will be published on the website ber-testen.de.

Prof. Dr.-Ing. Engelbert Lütke Daldrup, Chief Executive Officer of Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg GmbH: “Postponing the exercise from April 29 to the summer is no problem for the commissioning preparations. The safety and health of the volunteers and our employees is our top priority. In spite of the current restrictions, we will be able to test BER sufficiently and ensure that the commissioning will be safe. Since we expect significantly less traffic than originally anticipated in autumn 2020, the opening of BER will be easier as it will no longer take place at full capacity.”