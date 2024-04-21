Runway incursion forces SWISS Airbus A330 to abort take-off roll at New York JFK

On 17 April, a SWISS Airbus A330-300 (registered HB-JHD) operated flight LX17 between New York JFK, United States and Zurich, Switzerland. During take-off roll on runway 04L, however, the pilots were forced to reject their run as at least three other aircraft were crossing the runway at the same time.

The American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8, Delta Air Lines Boeing 767-400 and Airbus A220 landed on runway 04R and were given clearance to cross the active runway to taxi to the terminal however on a different air traffic control frequency.

The SWISS Airbus A330 taxied back for line-up and departed from runway 04L about 15 minutes after the runway incursion.

