Ashwin Bhat to be new CEO of Lufthansa Cargo

Ashwin Bhat is set to be appointed as the new CEO of Lufthansa Cargo. Subject to the pending resolution by the Supervisory Board of Lufthansa Cargo, he will take over his new position as of 15 April 2023. In his new role, he will continue to be responsible for product and sales.

Dr Michael Niggemann, Member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Lufthansa Cargo, said:

“I am very pleased that Ashwin Bhat, a very skilled manager and internationally experienced logistics and cargo expert, is taking on this responsible task. As a member of the Executive Board, he has played a key role in achieving Lufthansa Cargo’s most successful years so far. As CEO, he will further develop the company and expand its strong market positioning.”

Lufthansa Cargo will continue to be managed by a three-member Executive Board. The appointment of the third Executive Board member combined with a new distribution of responsibilities will take place as soon as possible.

Ashwin Bhat, born in 1969, studied Chemistry at the University of Mumbai, India. He began his professional career at Airline Financial Support Services in India. In 1999 he joined the former Swisscargo, where he held various positions in revenue management, transport management and global area management. From 2015, Ashwin Bhat headed the cargo business segment at Swiss International Air Lines. In 2021 he was appointed to the Executive Board of Lufthansa Cargo AG as CCO.

31 March 2023