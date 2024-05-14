Lufthansa Cargo expands freighter and belly offerings to North America, adds Monterrey to schedule

Lufthansa Cargo is making strategic expansions to its freighter and belly flight offerings, with Monterrey, Mexico, emerging as a new destination in its network. Starting June 3, 2024, Lufthansa Cargo will operate a B777F freighter every Monday from Frankfurt to Monterrey, via Mexico City. This move not only marks Lufthansa Cargo as the first European cargo airline to connect Europe with Monterrey but also highlights its commitment to facilitating global business by tapping into new markets.

Ashwin Bhat, CEO of Lufthansa Cargo, emphasises the significance of this addition, particularly for automotive, electronics, and medical product industries. The expansion reinforces Lufthansa Cargo’s position as a key player in North America, with up to 33 freighter frequencies weekly to the region.

In addition to the Monterrey route, Lufthansa Cargo is enhancing its belly network to North America with several attractive connections. These include direct flights from Frankfurt to Minneapolis, Raleigh-Durham, Los Angeles, Boston, Anchorage, and Halifax, among others. The expansion also extends to other airlines within the Lufthansa Group, such as Austrian Airlines (Vienna to Los Angeles and Boston), Discover Airlines (Frankfurt to Anchorage and to Halifax), and Brussels Airlines (Brussels to Nairobi and Kigali), offering more options for cargo customers.

Moreover, Munich is set to play a pivotal role in the expanded belly network, with Lufthansa Airlines operating passenger aircraft to various destinations including Trondheim, Nantes, Oulu, Chi?in?u, Seattle, Toronto, and Vancouver. Overall, Lufthansa Cargo customers can benefit from up to 7,000 weekly flights across the Lufthansa Group’s extensive global network.

The A321P2F freighter fleet will also see an increase in short- and medium-haul operations, with a new stopover in Riga, Latvia, added to the Frankfurt-Helsinki route. These expansions signify Lufthansa Cargo’s commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its customers and strengthening its presence in key markets.