Lufthansa Cargo expands network with new destinations in China

Lufthansa Cargo flies to two more Asian stations with its Boeing 777F long-haul fleet from its home hub in Frankfurt: The carrier has now added Shenzhen Boa’an International Airport (SZX) to its freighter network for the first time and will serve it twice a week in future. The Lufthansa Group’s logistics expert has also recently started operating freighters to Zhengzhou (CGO) three days a week.

Lufthansa Cargo now serves 19 destinations in the Asia-Pacific region with 47 weekly frequencies.

The e-commerce sector in China is growing, particularly for shipments to Europe, necessitating increased air freight capacity.

The expansion is supported by the addition of a new Boeing 777F freighter, expected this summer, enhancing the carrier’s capability to serve more destinations efficiently and sustainably. This network expansion is aligned with Lufthansa Cargo’s strategy to support global business and grow in significant cargo regions.

Lufthansa Cargo’s subsidiaries, heyworld and CB Customs Broker, provide comprehensive solutions for eCommerce shipments, including shipping, customs clearance, and compliant onward transportation, ensuring a streamlined process for cargo customers.