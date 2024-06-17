Lufthansa Cargo launches freighter operations from Munich

Lufthansa Cargo is set to commence freighter operations from Munich Airport starting July 6, 2024. The introduction of an A321 freighter will enhance the airfreight business in southern Germany, connecting Munich with Istanbul Airport twice weekly, on Saturdays and Sundays. This new route complements the existing belly network and allows for immediate booking.

CEO Ashwin Bhat highlighted the strategic alignment of their network with customer needs, enhancing global business opportunities from Munich. Jost Lammers, CEO of Flughafen München GmbH, noted the positive impact on Bavarian exports and Munich Airport’s growing significance as a cargo hub.

Lufthansa Cargo’s Munich hub, spanning 38,000 m², includes a state-of-the-art Pharma Hub for temperature-sensitive products, and supports a wide range of goods via an extensive road feeder service (RFS) network.