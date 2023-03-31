Eurowings doubles flights from Berlin Airport

30 holiday and city destinations directly reachable

With the summer flight schedule and in time for the Easter vacations in Berlin and Brandenburg, Eurowings doubles its flight offering to 30 destinations from BER. At the same time, the airline has now stationed a total of six aircraft at the Berlin-Brandenburg airport location.

Aletta von Massenbach, Chief Executive Officer of Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg GmbH: “I am delighted that Eurowings is flying from BER to more destinations with more aircraft. It is a powerful signal for growing tourist traffic to the capital region and for holidaymakers from Berlin and Brandenburg. The airline’s varied range of flights allows people in the region to fly directly to many exciting holiday and city destinations in Europe.”

Jens Bischof, CEO Eurowings: “Berlin is and remains a real tourist magnet and is one of the most exciting metropolises in Europe in terms of history and culture. Therefore, it is only logical that we, as Germany’s biggest holiday airline, expand our presence and bring more Eurowings to the capital. At the same time, our growth in Berlin demonstrates the first undisturbed summer without travel restrictions. Passengers from Berlin and Brandenburg can look forward to a number of new Eurowings destinations that are at the top of holidaymakers’ wish lists.”

The focus of the significant growth is on new connections and additional routes to destinations in Northern, Central and Southern Europe as well as to popular warm weather destinations. Gothenburg (Sweden), Helsinki (Finland) and Copenhagen (Denmark) are new destinations in Northern Europe. Eurowings will also fly directly to Graz (Austria), Ibiza (Balearic Islands, Spain), Nice (France), Porto (Portugal) and Zante (Greece) in Central and Southern Europe. There are more flights to Mallorca than there were last summer.

The Eurowings summer flight schedule at a glance:

Northern Europe Denmark: Copenhagen (NEW)

Finland: Helsinki (NEW)

Sweden: Gothenburg (NEW), Stockholm Central Europe Germany: Düsseldorf, Cologne/Bonn, Stuttgart

Austria: Graz (NEW), Salzburg Southern Europe Greece: Heraklion, Kos, Rhodes, Zante (NEW)

Croatia: Dubrovnik, Rjieka, Split, Zadar

Spain: Alicante (NEW), Ibiza (NEW), Malaga (NEW), Mallorca

Canary Islands: Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Tenerife, Lanzarote

France: Bastia, Nice (NEW)

Portugal: Porto (NEW)

Turkey: Antalya (NEW)

Cyprus: Larnaca (NEW) Destinations in the portfolio of family and home-country visits Lebanon: Beirut