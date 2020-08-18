Eurowings makes free middle seat bookable from 18 Euro

Test phase of the new product successfully completed

More than 5,000 Eurowings guests have already booked the free middle seat

From September 2020, also bookable via eurowings.com

Eurowings CEO Jens Bischof: “Customers want more comfort and distance on board”

Eurowings responds to a changing aviation world with new customer needs by consistently offering innovative products and services: For example, Eurowings is the first German airline to launch a free middle seat that can be booked in advance of the flight. The new offer has been tested very successfully in live operation over the past few weeks and has met with an exceptionally high level of interest right from the start. Within a short period of time, Eurowings has sold more than 5,000 free middle seats via its service centre, although the new solution has not yet been actively promoted.

“The positive feedback during the test phase showed us very clearly that our guests often want more comfort and distance onboard. ‘Ultra-Lowcost’ no longer works since Corona, at least not in our home market Germany. We, therefore, assume that the free middle seat will become a very important product for travel in the future,” says Eurowings’ CEO Jens Bischof.

Available on all Eurowings routes within Europe

With this innovation, Eurowings is making free middle seats, which were previously only part of the BIZ class tariff, available throughout the entire aircraft. The new offer can be booked in all seat rows and on all Eurowings routes within Europe – subject to availability. The free middle seat can be booked starting at 18 euros per flight. If a passenger decides to take advantage of the new offer, the free seat will be blocked at the time of booking and is therefore guaranteed not to be given away otherwise. Currently, the new product can be booked via the Eurowings Service Center +49 180 6 320 320. From September 2020, Eurowings customers will also be able to benefit from the new offer digitally via the website eurowings.com.

Cologne/Bonn, 18 August 2020