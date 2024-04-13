Eurowings offers most extensive Spain programme ever in 2024 with more than 600 weekly flights

Eurowings is expanding its Spain programme in 2024, offering over 600 weekly flights to nearly 100 routes across 14 destinations. This marks a significant increase in seating capacity compared to 2019, with a third more seats available.

Popular destinations include Mallorca, Barcelona, and Malaga, while lesser-known spots like Bilbao and La Palma are also featured. The airline provides connections from 26 European airports, with Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Cologne, and Stuttgart serving as major departure points.

The increased frequency of flights demonstrates the growing demand for travel to Spain.