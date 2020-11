At Brussels Airlines, there was a first test flight with rapid coronavirus tests on Friday 20 November.

Passengers and crew on flight SN3157 leaving Brussels Airport at 09:30 to Milan Malpensa were asked to have a rapid test taken at the Brussels Airport test centre managed by Ecolog before departure. They were only allowed to fly if the result was negative.

The flight operated by Airbus A319 registered OO-SSF left on-time. Brussels Airlines paid for the costs of the test.