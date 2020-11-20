Ethiopian Cargo launches trans-Pacific cargo flight services from Seoul (Korea) to Atlanta via Anchorage (US)

Ethiopian Cargo & Logistics Services has launched Trans-Pacific routes, extending from Seoul Incheon to Atlanta via Anchorage effective 09 Nov 2020. Ethiopian operates B777-200F, one of the most technologically advanced aircraft on the route, offering a remarkable freight service to our cargo forwarding customers worldwide with reduced flight hour, seamless connectivity and better payload.

Regarding the new service, Ethiopian Group CEO, Mr Tewolde GebreMariam, remarked, “We are delighted to have launched our newest freighter service to our Cargo Forwarder customers worldwide, extending from Incheon to Atlanta via Anchorage in the current global pandemic crisis where speed in the supply chain management is highly required to deliver urgently required goods. Our new cargo service will cut total air transport time significantly between the Asia Pacific and North America facilitating fast and efficient global trade.”

Ethiopian Airlines has been a key enabler in the global effort to conquer COVID-19 by facilitating the shipment of life-saving medical supplies to different parts of the world. Housed within the largest trans-shipment terminal in Africa, the state-of-the-art Pharma Wing of Ethiopian Cargo & Logistics Services has been central to the airline’s effective handling and shipping of medical supplies across the world. Furthermore, it is in full readiness with all its required capabilities for the distribution of potential COVID-19 vaccine during the forthcoming global distribution.

Operating next-generation freighters and with Africa’s largest trans-shipment terminal, Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services facilitates the export of perishables, garments, mining products, and the import of high-value industrial products and inputs, pharmaceuticals, among others across its global network.

Addis Ababa, 20 November 2020