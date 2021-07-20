Austrian Airlines with up to three flights daily to Pristina, Kosovo, in summer

- Strong demand for flights to Southeast Europe highlights importance of Vienna hub
- With additional flights starting 20 July, Austrian Airlines flies up to three times daily to Pristina
- CCO Michael Trestl: “With our dense flight schedule to Southeast Europe, we are strengthening the position of our Vienna hub for international connections“
Due to the increasing demand for flights to Southeast Europe, Austrian Airlines is expanding its service on the route from Vienna to Pristina. Starting 20 July, the airline offers up to three flights daily to the capital of the Republic of Kosovo for the summer months.
- For the first time since the 21-year existence of Austrian Airlines’ flight service to Pristina, the route will be operated with such a high frequency. “With our dense flight schedule to Southeast Europe, we are strengthening the position of our Vienna hub for international connections,” emphasises Chief Commercial Officer Michael Trestl.
In the months of July and August, Austrian Airlines is now flying to Pristina three times a day on up to three days a week. Flights from Vienna will depart in the morning (10:00 local time), at noon (12:35 local time) and at night (22:55 local time).
