Strike notice filed at Brussels South Charleroi Airport over management communication issues and harassment allegations

The CNE trade union has officially submitted a strike notice at Brussels South Charleroi airport, citing grievances related to inadequate communication with management and allegations of harassment within the human resources department.

Yves Lambot, the permanent secretary of the union, confirms the strike notice and emphasises the union’s frustration with the lack of dialogue and responsiveness from management. Despite attempts by union delegates to address organisational issues, including concerns about timetables, they have been met with unsatisfactory responses or evasions.

The strike notice, effective until April 30, signals the union’s readiness to take action if their concerns are not addressed promptly. Lambot underscores the union’s expectation to be taken seriously and urges management to engage in meaningful dialogue to resolve the issues at hand.